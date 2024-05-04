Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $110.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 36.51%.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.