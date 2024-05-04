Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $110.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

