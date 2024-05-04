Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.29 and last traded at $59.02. Approximately 21,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 77,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZEUS

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $640.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.