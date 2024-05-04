Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.29 and last traded at $59.02. Approximately 21,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 77,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.
Olympic Steel Stock Performance
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Olympic Steel Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
