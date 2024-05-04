OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on OncoCyte from $3.60 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 15,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

