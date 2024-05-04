OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Lowered to $30.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,475. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.33 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

