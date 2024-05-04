Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.24.

Onsemi stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. 6,515,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550,528. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

