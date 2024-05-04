Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

OTEX stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Open Text by 6.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

