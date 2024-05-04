Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Down 16.4%

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares traded down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$38.45 and last traded at C$40.59. 1,174,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 559,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.54.
Open Text Trading Down 14.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.49.
Insider Activity at Open Text
In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.14, for a total transaction of C$5,265,843.20. In related news, Senior Officer Madhu Ranganathan sold 7,264 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.58, for a total value of C$280,278.53. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.14, for a total transaction of C$5,265,843.20. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
