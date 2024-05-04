OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

