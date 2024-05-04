Oppenheimer Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

