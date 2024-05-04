OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

