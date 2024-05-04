Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.25% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $51,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,412,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,952,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,360 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

