Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $290.37 and last traded at $291.77. Approximately 1,189,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,264,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.32.

Specifically, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,917 shares of company stock worth $44,335,843. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

