Papa John’s International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

PZZA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 771,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

