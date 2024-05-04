Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.23.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.3708207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. Insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,257 in the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

