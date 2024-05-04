Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$37.00 target price on Paramount Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.23. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.3708207 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,655 shares of company stock worth $2,021,257 over the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

