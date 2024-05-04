Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $24.65-24.85 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.66. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $319.14 and a one year high of $570.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.94.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

