Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PATK stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,509,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATK

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.