Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237,472 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Paychex worth $42,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 39.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.10. 1,540,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.39. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.