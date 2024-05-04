Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 983,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

