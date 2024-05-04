Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,797,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415,963. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
