Perdoceo Education Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Perdoceo Education has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perdoceo Education to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.0 %

PRDO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 1,290,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Perdoceo Education's revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $1,342,428 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

