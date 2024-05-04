Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.81. 60,568,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. Pfizer has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after acquiring an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

