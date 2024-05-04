Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.94 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.350 EPS.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 60,568,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

