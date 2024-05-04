Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPC. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $36.28 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 592.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 830,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

