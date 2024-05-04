PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
RCS opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.31.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
