Piper Sandler Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 243.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 180,772 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 159.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

