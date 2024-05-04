Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells $477,042.50 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $477,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $439,284.14.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.07. 83,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Plexus by 13.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

