Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $88.85 on Friday. Popular has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

