Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,902. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.17 and its 200 day moving average is $265.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

