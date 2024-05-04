PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 807,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $138,222.70. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 202,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $138,222.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,109.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About PowerSchool

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

