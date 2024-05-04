Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.40

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 30587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRIM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

In other news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Primoris Services by 177.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,851 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 45,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

