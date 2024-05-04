PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,861.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,023. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $64.31 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $64.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

