PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.
PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCT
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance
NASDAQ PRCT opened at $64.31 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $64.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2 EPS for the current year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.