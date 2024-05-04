Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.0 million-$130.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.3 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.38 EPS.
NYSE PRLB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 200,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,248. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a market cap of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.36.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
