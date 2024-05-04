Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.75 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.380 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 200,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,248. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a market cap of $794.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Further Reading

