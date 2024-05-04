Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,750 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 867,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,720. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSK

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.