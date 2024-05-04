Provence Wealth Management Group Buys 110 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded up $17.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.70. 1,151,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $356.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 408.01%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.50.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

