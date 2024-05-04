Provence Wealth Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Provence Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.46. The stock had a trading volume of 438,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,565. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $374.85 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

