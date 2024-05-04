Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26,750.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.63. 1,371,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,029. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.92 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,566 shares of company stock valued at $52,649,105 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.