Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $45,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,337,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPTM traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.