Provence Wealth Management Group Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after buying an additional 679,450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 103.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,493,000 after purchasing an additional 551,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stryker by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,099,000 after buying an additional 194,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,127. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.29. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

