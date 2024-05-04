Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $183.64 and last traded at $183.64. Approximately 12,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 78,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

