Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $10.93 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,919.29 or 0.99980407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012366 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

