R Michael Carruthers Sells 2,157 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 545,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,988. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
