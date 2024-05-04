R Michael Carruthers Sells 2,157 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 545,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,988. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,078,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

