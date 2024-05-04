Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 447,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.09. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

