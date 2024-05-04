Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Reading International stock remained flat at $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.