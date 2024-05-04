Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International stock remained flat at $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Reading International accounts for 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

