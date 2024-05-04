Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.15. Approximately 2,315,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,764,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,437 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.