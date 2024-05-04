Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RM. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Regional Management Trading Up 3.7 %

Regional Management stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 134,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 41.17 and a quick ratio of 41.16. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $279.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,558.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,825,876.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

