Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of RM stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 134,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,608. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 41.17 and a quick ratio of 41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 475,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,151.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

