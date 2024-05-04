Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Repay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPAY

Repay Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. Analysts expect that Repay will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 328,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,033 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $7,303,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.