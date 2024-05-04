Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.05. 454,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.23, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

